Goddess Durga idol partially damaged in Hyderabad, BJP leader Madhavi Latha warns miscreants

Hyderabad: The idol of Goddess Durga put up in a pandal in Nampally here was partially damaged by miscreants on Friday and police have registered a case.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Abids) A Chandrasekhar, unknown persons damaged one of the hands of the idol during the early hours. The idol was restored and pujas to the goddess are on.

"We launched the investigation and CCTV footage is being verified," the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Madhavi Latha who visited the pandal said all these kinds of activities have been repeated for the past several years and if this continues she will not keep quiet.

"It is time for all Hindus to retaliate for whatever vandalisations are happening. Probably they are thinking that they are going to break us up. But they are uniting us by doing such things again and again. I warn them," she said.

Begum Bazar police are investigating the case.