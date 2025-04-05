Goddess Parvati idol stolen from Shiva temple in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP) Apr 5 (PTI) A Goddess Parvati idol has been stolen from a Shiva temple near Bada Pokhara in Maniar town here, police said on Saturday.

Police said unidentified persons took the idol away on Friday night.

Maniar station house officer Ratnesh Dubey said devotees who visited the temple on Saturday morning found that the idol was missing and informed the police.

He said police inspected the spot as soon as they received the information.

They have installed a new idol in the Shiva temple, Dubey said.