Godhra train carnage case: Absconding life convict Salim Jarda nabbed in Pune

Pune: A 55-year-old life convict in Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said.

Jarda stepped out of a prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024 and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde said.

During the investigation, three cases of thefts allegedly executed by Jarda came to light, he said.

"He used to come from Godhra in Gujarat to Pune district with his gang and carry out the thefts," the official added.

Jarda and others had been convicted for allegedly setting the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 persons.