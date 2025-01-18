Godown owner booked for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals in Thane district

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a godown owner for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 75 lakh on the premises without necessary permits in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Thane police's crime branch has sealed eight godowns at Dapoda in Bhiwandi following a raid on Friday afternoon, an official said.

He said the police team found chemicals of various brands improperly stored in all eight godowns, violating safety norms and legal requirements.

Assistant police inspector Sriraj Mali said the godown owner did not have the necessary permit to store the hazardous materials, and the premises have been sealed to prevent further misuse.

He said a case has been registered against the godown owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Act. PTI COR ARU