Godown owner booked for Nov 7 fire in Bhiwandi that killed mother-son

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) The owner of a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district was booked in connection with a fire earlier this month in which a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were killed, a police official said on Saturday.

The blaze in the godown located in Dapoda area took place on November 7, he said.

Godown owner Santosh Chafekar has been charged under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code for not taking sufficient precaution and safety measures in the facility, the Narpoli police station official said.

No one has been arrested in the incident in which Shakuntala Rajbhar and her son Prince died, he added.