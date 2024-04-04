Godown owner booked for storing food items beyond expiry date

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the owner of a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly storing several food items, including cheese and ketchup, beyond their date of expiry, an official said on Thursday.
The case was registered against Rafique Siddique Memon following a raid at the godown located at Nhavipada in Bhiwandi on Wednesday, he said.
"The police raided the godown based on a tip-off. During the operation, authorities found a stock of cheese, mayonnaise and tomato ketchup and other items stored there even beyond their expiry date. The goods, worth Rs 24,15,000 as per the retail prices printed on the products, has been seized," he said.
The case against Memon was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 273 (selling or exposing for sale as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) at the Shanti Nagar police station, the official said. PTI COR NP