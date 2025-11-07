Goel welcomes SC order on stray dogs, says canines threat to tourism

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Friday hailed as "historic" the Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from public places, saying the canines have put tourism industry at risk.

Goel, a campaigner against stray dogs, has been demanding their removal from housing societies, parks, tourist places, airports, and court premises.

"If stray dogs are not removed, the tourism industry will be at risk," he said, adding that India's image was tarnished when two foreign coaches were bitten by stray dogs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recently.

The BJP leader also urged dog lovers to come forward to adopt these animals and feed them at shelter homes.

The Supreme Court, taking note of an "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents at educational centres, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, directed the authorities to move them to shelters.

The apex court also ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.

Goel said the court's order was the beginning and called for a "no street dogs" policy like foreign countries.

Through his non-profit Lok Abhiyan, Goel has been actively campaigning for the last two years against the stray dog menace.

"The Supreme Court order has validated our movement. We are not against dogs — we are against dog bites and their uncontrolled population on streets," he said. PTI VIT VN VN