Goethe-Institut condemns Kerala-based agencies scamming students regarding German language tests

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) The Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural association that promotes the study of German abroad, on Tuesday alleged that some Kerala-based agencies were scamming students and job aspirants by promising to help them clear German language proficiency tests.

Condemning the Kochi-based agencies, the institute, located at Max Mueller Bhavan in New Delhi, said it came to know about the alleged fraudulent activity through media reports.

In its statement, Goethe-Institut categorically stated that it has absolutely no connection with those agencies that "acted completely without any association, cooperation, or cognisance by us".

"Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan unequivocally condemns all such agencies’ fraudulent activities and will take all possible legal steps to protect students, examination candidates, and the reputation of our institution from them.

"Therefore, we assure students, their families, and the broader community that we are taking swift and resolute action in response," it said.

The German institute said that while there are several institutions in India that teach the German language, only the Goethe-Institut had the authority to hold the tests.

The institute said that every year over half a million people sit for a German examination at a Goethe-Institut or one of its cooperation partners around the world.

It said that it will continue to work closely with its students and the wider community to rebuild trust and take all necessary steps to address their concerns, as well as take strong legal action to protect its reputation.

The institute emphasised that authentic information about courses and Goethe Certificate exams can be obtained only via the Goethe-Institut or Max Mueller Bhavans and Goethe-Centers. PTI HMP HMP ANE