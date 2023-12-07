Gogamedi murder: Karni Sena activists protest in Indore

Indore, Dec 7 (PTI) Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena activists on Thursday protested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against the killing of the outfit's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Tuesday by three men.

During the protest, activists blocked Indore-Ujjain road, leaving traffic stalled for a long stretch on the arterial route.

The blockade was lifted after police spoke to the activists, officials said.

"If appropriate action is not taken against the killers of Gogamedi, the Karni Sena will be give a befitting reply to them in our own way," the outfit's leader Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav told reporters.

Karni Sena and Rajput organisations had called for an MP bandh on Thursday but it was withdrawn as the Rajasthan government has promised the accused would be held in 72 hours, Raghav said.

Protests against the killing took place in some parts of MP on Wednesday as well. PTI HWP MAS BNM BNM