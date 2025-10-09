Gogi gang member arrested for threatening man to vacate workshop premises in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the Gogi gang for allegedly threatening a man to vacate the premises of his workshop in Delhi Rohini's, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Harender, threatened the complainant on the instructions of jailed gangster Kapil alias Kallu, one of the main members of the Gogi gang, they said.

Harender, from Pugthala village in Haryana's Sonipat and currently living in Panipat, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

"On May 11, a case was registered at KNK Marg police station after a complainant alleged that four men in a white Scorpio arrived at his workshop and threatened him in the name of the Gogi gang," the officer said.

The accused allegedly demanded that the complainant vacate the workshop premises in a few days or face dire consequences, creating panic in the area, he added.

During investigation, Harender was identified as one of the suspects, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him before he was declared a proclaimed offender, the officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Rohini Sector-24 and arrested the accused when he came to meet his acquaintances," the officer said.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he and his associates had threatened the complainant on the instructions of jailed gangster Kapil alias Kallu, police said.

He has been previously involved in three criminal cases related to assault, criminal intimidation, and the Arms Act, they added.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the gang, police said.