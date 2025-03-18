Gogi Gang member arrested with firearms in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of Gogi Gang from Rohini and recovered arms and two live bullets from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Kuldeep alias Golu (31), was arrested after a police team laid a trap in Kanjhawala.

Kuldeep was intercepted and searched, leading to the seizure of illegal firearms, police said.

During interrogation, Kuldeep revealed that he procured weapons with the help of Abhishek alias Tara, a member of Neetu Dabodia and Gogi gangs, whom he met in jail, they said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM AS AS