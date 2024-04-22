Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A member of the Gogi gang was on Monday shot dead by four unidentified attackers in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area, police said.

Narender received six to seven bullet injuries and was declared dead in SRHC Hospital, they said.

"Prima facie, investigation suggested that it is a matter of gang rivalry as Narender belonged to Gogi gang, but we are investigating the matter from all the angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

At around 2 pm, Narender along with Tarun and Amit were sitting in a Tata Ace vehicle in Dayal market, when four men reached there and opened fire indiscriminately, police said.

While Amit managed to flee from the spot, Tarun received three bullet injuries on his foot and is said to be critical, they said.

"We have formed different teams to investigate the matter. We are procuring CCTV footage of the entire incident and the accused will be arrested soon," the DCP said. PTI BM NB