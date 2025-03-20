Gogoi asks Sarma to clarify whether people of Assam 'misled' over urea plant in Namrup

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to clarify if the people of the state were "misled" on the issue of setting up of a urea plant within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Namrup as similar announcements were made in 2015 and 2017.

Gogoi said in 2015, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the setting up of a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex, the Namrup Unit IV in Assam.

In 2017, the Centre announced Rs 7200 crore for Namrup Unit 4 in Assam, he said.

"Now in 2025, in a cabinet meeting PM Modi has repeated his 2015 decision to approve the proposal for setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation and has upped the amount to Rs 10,601 crore.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should clarify if the people of Assam are being misled by the BJP," the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a urea plant in Assam with an estimated cost of Rs 10,601.4 crore as part of its effort to reduce the import of this key crop nutrient and make India self-sufficient.

The Cabinet, chaired by Modi, approved the proposal for setting up the brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of 12.7 lakh tonnes annual capacity of urea production within the existing premises of BVFCL, Namrup Assam, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The plant will be established with an estimated total project cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30 through a Joint Venture (JV). PTI ACB ZMN