Gogoi expresses doubt over Assam govt's decision to grant land rights to tea garden workers

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday questioned the timing and intent of the state government’s decision to grant land rights to tea garden workers, alleging it could be an election gimmick.

Speaking on the sidelines of a party meeting here, Gogoi said, "There are deep doubts on the timing of this decision and whether it will remain on paper or actually be implemented." ''If the government truly intended to give land rights to the tea community, why didn’t they do it in the last 10 years? Why has this law been brought just four months before the elections?," the Congress leader questioned.

Gogoi asserted that if the government really intended to do so, it could have been done either during Sarbananda Sonowal’s tenure or immediately after Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the chief minister’s office.

Alleging that the CM and his family had acquired multiple tea gardens over the past five years, Gogoi said, "If the government genuinely wished to provide land rights to tea workers, the CM could have done so long ago instead of purchasing garden after garden''.

The CM should first make public the list of tea gardens purchased by him and his family and then grant land rights to the workers of those gardens in front of the media.

''It is only then people will be convinced that the government truly wants to grant land rights to the tea community and this is not merely an election gimmick," he said.

The Assam Assembly on Friday had passed an amendment bill which will enable the government to distribute land in tea estates' labour lines among the workers for housing ownership.

He also urged the government to address issues faced by small tea growers.

Gogoi said tea garden workers continue to be deprived of quality education and healthcare.

Anaemia has increased significantly while the spread of alcohol and drugs within the tea garden areas has become alarming, he claimed.

The Congress will launch protest programmes in various tea gardens areas across different districts from December 10, Gogoi added.