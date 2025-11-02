Gogoi says he'll raise issues concerning NE varsities in Parliament

Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said he would "strongly" raise the issues concerning the universities of the Northeast in Parliament.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, expressing deep concern over the ongoing administrative and institutional crisis at Tezpur University in Assam.

"Recently, many top universities in the northeast have been in the news for the wrong reasons, such as Tezpur University, NEHU and the Guwahati University. Often it is the action of the Vice Chancellor which has raised concerns," he said in a post on X.

Once the centres of academic excellence, both students and teachers of these institutions have expressed displeasure in the functioning of these universities, Gogoi pointed out.

"This has affected the performance of the university and the rankings. I have written to the @PMOIndia about Tezpur University, but my concern is for the broader Northeast region.

"I will be raising this issue strongly in the Parliament. I hope for a positive response from the Prime Minister's office," he added. PTI TR TR SOM