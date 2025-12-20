Going abroad not crime: Omar Abdullah defends Rahul Gandhi

Katra/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is battling allegations of meeting "anti-India forces" outside the country, saying it was no crime to go abroad and even the prime minister does it.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Abdullah questioned the premise that travelling abroad or interacting with foreign academics and institutions amounted to acting against national interests.

He said opposition leaders, like those in power, were free to travel overseas and engage in discussions, and that such interactions were a normal part of political and public life.

"When has Rahul Gandhi met any anti-Indian personality? Is it a crime to go abroad? He is free to go anywhere and talk (to anyone). Everyone does it. The prime minister does it. All ministers do it. Why should the BJP people object?" the chief minister told reporters upon reaching Katra onboard a Vande Bharat train from Srinagar this evening.

He was responding to the remarks of BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who accused Gandhi of meeting with "enemies of India" during his visit to Germany.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Bhatia showed a picture of Gandhi with Berlin-based Hertie school president and professor Cornellia Woll and called it "proof" of the Congress leader meeting "anti-India forces in Germany." Bhatia claimed that Woll is one of the trustees of the Central European University, which is funded by US-based billionaire investor George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said the prolonged dry spell since November has raised concerns over water availability, air quality, and the impact on the winter tourism season in the Union Territory.

"We are waiting impatiently for snow. It has been dry since November. And we are feeling a little shortage of water everywhere. Pollution has also increased in both, Jammu and Kashmir regions. Whether it is rain or snow, the air will be cleaner. But the big thing is that our winter tourism season will start," he said.

He said the key destinations like Patnitop and Bhaderwah in Jammu and Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg in Kashmir will come to life once there is snowfall. "We hope tourists come and enjoy the beauty of the snow." PTI TAS VN VN