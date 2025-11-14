Going has never been as good in J&K as it has been since 2019: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Asserting that society must isolate terror elements and ensure that the vital support systems necessary for their existence are denied, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the going has never been as good for Jammu and Kashmir in the past as it has been since 2019.

Sinha, who was speaking at the valedictory function of the first phase of celebrations marking the 150th year of the national song "Vande Mataram" in Jammu, said, "Jammu and Kashmir's economy has grown at an impressive pace since 2021 and rapid growth in infrastructure since 2019 is unprecedented in the Union Territory." "Our effort for industrialisation is showing impressive growth. We have taken bold decisions, taking Jammu and Kashmir into a brighter future and ensuring far greater prosperity for our people," the LG said.

He called upon every citizen to dedicate themselves to nation-building, shed the vestiges of the colonial past and embrace the spirit of brotherhood and equality.

"The overwhelming participation of citizens in programmes like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Vande Mataram' in Jammu and Kashmir is a sign that the UT is shedding its past and moving towards a bright future. However, this transformation is causing great pain to some people.

"There are still some elements hiding within society who are trying to radicalise our youth. Several such cases have come to our attention in the recent past," he said.

The LG further said, "We must root out such elements from society. We must isolate terror elements and ensure the vital support systems necessary for their existence are denied. Collective action of society will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of terrorism." The event witnessed a massive gathering with more than 20,000 students and citizens participating in the mass singing of "Vande Mataram". The second phase will begin on January 9, 2026. The celebration was organised by the Department of Culture.

Sinha congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their historic participation in the 150th-year celebration of "Vande Mataram".

"I am proud to announce that Jammu and Kashmir has secured 1st rank nationally in overall participation in the week-long celebrations marking the 150th year of the national song. Today, more than 20,000 students and citizens participated, showing a strong indication of national pride," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and highlighted his contribution to the freedom struggle and to inspiring society.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay strengthened the bond between 'Maa Bharti' and her sons and inspired people to work for independence, he said.

"Every Indian heart has an inner song, and that is 'Vande Mataram'. During the freedom struggle, when 'Vande Mataram' was sung by someone, other hearts were humming it back. Thus, a strong bond was created which should inspire the young generation today to serve 'Maa Bharti'," the Lieutenant Governor said. PTI AB AB APL APL