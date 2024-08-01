Gokalpuri road rage incident: Delhi Police spots suspect

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A day after a woman was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man in a road rage incident in the Gokalpuri area, the Delhi Police has spotted a suspect travelling on a two-wheeler from the CCTV footage, officials said.

The incident took place at the Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm on Wednesday when the woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur (30), was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

According to a police officer privy to the investigations, the attacker was wearing half pants and is suspected to be a resident of a nearby locality.

"A CCTV footage has been collected in which he was seen taking a turn in a locality after shooting Kaur," the officer said.

He said at least 12 police teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused.

The officer said the couple had not expected that the accused was carrying a pistol, but they had sensed that he could harm them. Both riders had a verbal spat after their vehicles almost brushed against each other.

Singh told police that the accused fired a single shot from the flyover down below from a distance of about 30-35 feet. The shot hit Kaur in her chest, and she fell.

Singh, with the help of other commuters, summoned an ambulance and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

The officer further said the couple, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was going to withdraw money from a bank towards Jyoti Nagar.

Police said Singh is a driver of the ambulance of a hospital and lives in a joint family. Kaur's last rites were conducted on Thursday. PTI ALK HIG HIG