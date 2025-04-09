Gokhale Institute fund diversion: police custody of SIS secretary extended

Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of Servants of India Society (SIS) secretary Milind Deshmukh till April 11 in a case of alleged diversion of funds of the city-based Gokhale Institute to Politics and Economy (GIPE).

Deshmukh was arrested on Sunday.

It is alleged that Rs 1.42 crore of the GIPE's funds were diverted in 2022 so that the SIS, the parent body of the GIPE, could secure the ownership of a plot of land in Nagpur.

Police produced Deshmukh in the court after his initial remand was over.

Prosecutor Amar Nanaware sought his further custody stating that probe revealed that in 2024 Deshmukh diverted Rs 10 lakh of GIPE's funds to SIS to pay the fees of a lawyer regarding his personal case.

Of eight trustees of the SIS, five trustees told the police that they had not been informed about the SIS passing a resolution seeking funds from GIPE to secure a freehold title of the land in Nagpur.

They were not present when the resolution was passed, and the meeting was not held as per the society's bylaws, the trustees told police.

The then Vice Chancellor, Registrar and accountants were present when the decision of fund diversion was taken, and the police need to conduct further probe, the prosecutor said.

After hearing the argument, the judge extended Deshmukh's police custody till April 11.

The SIS was in news last week when it suddenly removed Gokhale Institute's chancellor, economist Sanjeev Sanyal from his post, and did a turn-around two days later by revoking the order of his removal. PTI SPK KRK