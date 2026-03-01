Gokul celebrates 'Chhadimar' Holi; devotees immerse in colours across Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) After the famed Lathmar Holi of Barsana and Nandgaon, festive fervour continued unabated in the Braj region as the traditional 'Chhadimar' Holi was celebrated in Gokul on Sunday.

In keeping with ancient custom, women of Gokul playfully struck male revellers, portraying Kanha, with sticks in a symbolic expression of love, while devotees immersed themselves in colours and revelry across the city.

The celebrations began around 10 am with a ceremonial procession of Thakurji from Nand Bhavan (Nandkila). The palanquin moved through the Nand Chowk before reaching Murlidhar Ghat, where temple priest Mathura Das performed the aarti.

Residents welcomed the procession with showers of flowers along the route.

Accompanying the palanquin, people sang and danced in celebration, while women carrying sticks walked alongside.

As playful banter ensued between the "gwal-bals" and the women, the latter first admonished them and, upon persistence, began the traditional stick-play by the time the procession reached the ghat.

Local belief holds that the site is associated with episodes from the Dwapar Yuga when Lord Krishna played Holi with the gopis.

Clouds of abir and gulal filled the air, and both revellers and devotees were drenched in colours made from tesu flowers.

Large numbers of visitors from across India and abroad arrived to witness the "playful strike of love", officials said.

The district administration remained on alert, deploying a heavy police presence to maintain order. PTI COR ABN SHS