Gokulpuri metro collapse: Man who died had just returned to Delhi after daughter's engagement

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Vinod Kumar Pandey, who died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station here collapsed, had returned to Delhi only two days ago from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh after celebrating the engagement of his younger daughter.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform on the Pink Line. Four more people suffered injuries in the incident that took place at 11 am, according to police.

The 53-year-old deceased is survived by his wife and three children -- two daughters and a son.

Pandey hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. His family members stay in Sultanpur. One of his daughters is married and stays with her husband in Karawal Nagar here.

Pandey On learning about the incident, Pandey's son Shivam rushed to the hospital.

"I got a call around 12 pm about the incident. I did not inform my family back home but I immediately called my brother-in-law Vikas Mishra, who works in Delhi. He reached the spot and later asked me to come to the GTB hospital. I got to know about my Papa's death after reaching there," said an inconsolable Shivam.

"My father-in-law had returned from Sultanpur two days ago after his younger daughter's engagement ceremony," Mishra told PTI.

Mishra said Shivam had come with his father to Delhi for a few days.

He said his father-in-law was staying in Karawal Nagar and worked as a rice delivery agent.

Describing the tragic incident, Mishra said, "My father-in-law had collected a bag of rice from a shop in Karawal Nagar and was on his way to GTB Enclave to deliver it. He was passing under the Gokulpuri Metro Station on his electric scooter when the portion of the metro station collapsed on him." The DMRC has announced Rs 25 lakh as Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries.

Mishra, however, said they have no idea about the compensation announced by the DMRC.

The incident took place around 11 am when a boundary wall on the eastern side of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. Some portion of the slab was hanging due to which the road was cordoned off.

According to police, those injured are out of danger. They was undergoing treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Two motorcycles and as many scooters were damaged in the collapse.

The family members of the injured persons -- Ajit Kumar (21) and Mohammad Tazir (24) of Loni, Monu (19) and Sandeep (27) of Gokulpuri -- demanded strict action against the guilty.

"We got to know about the compensation. We would like to request that the government provide better compensation to the family members of Ajit," Aakash Kumar, one of his family members said.

Ajit's friend Deepak Kumar said, "Ajit works as a mechanic at the tyre market near the Gokulpuri Metro Station. He was going for some work when the slab fall on him." Deepak said Ajit's leg got fractured due to the incident.

He added that Ajit is the only earning member of his house. His father is not keeping well and he has to take care of five sisters and ailing parents.

"We demand strict action against those who are guilty," Deepak further said.

He added that injured Monu, Sandeep, and Tazir also work in the tyre market and suffered minor injuries in the incident. PTI BM RPA