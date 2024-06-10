Gold bars, electronic gadgets seized from two passengers at Nagpur airport

Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) Customs officials foiled a smuggling attempt at Nagpur international airport by seizing gold bars, electronic gadgets, and foreign-origin cigarettes, collectively valued at over Rs 37 lakh, from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah, as per an official release.

Teams of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Air Customs Unit (ACU) of Nagpur Customs intercepted Mohammad Tarique Shaikh and Sunny Bhola Yadav, who landed at the airport on June 9 morning via Air Arabia Flight.

Gold bars of 100 grams each were found in the possession of the two passengers. Similarly, 200 grams of 24-karat gold valued at Rs 14,20,000, twenty iPhone 15 ProMax valued at Rs 18,61,930, eight refurbished Dell laptops valued at Rs 2,59,992, one iPad Air valued at Rs 42,022 and 14,400 cigarette sticks of foreign origin valued at Rs 1,98,000 were also seized from them, as per the release.

The total seizure amounted to Rs 37,81,944, it stated.

Both passengers are residents of Mumbai.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CLS NSK