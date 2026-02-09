Gold bars seized from passenger at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized gold bars valued at Rs 96 lakh from a male passenger after he landed at Ahmedabad International Airport from Dubai, an official said on Monday.

The gold bars, weighing more than 601 grams, were concealed in the undergarments of the passenger who landed on Sunday midnight.

The passenger has been detailed under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, and the gold has been seized, the official added. PTI KVM NSK