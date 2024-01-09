Gold bars weighing over 3.2 kg found in lavatory of flight from Dubai, seized

Kozhikode, Jan 9 (PTI) Smuggled gold weighing over 3.2 kg and valued at around Rs two crore were on Tuesday recovered from the lavatory of a flight that arrived at the Calicut international airport here from Dubai.

A search was conducted based on specific intelligence information and two bags containing the gold were found hidden inside the toilet dustbin of the IndiGo flight from Dubai, the customs department said.

"We have seized 28 gold bars weighing 3,264 grams in total and worth Rs two crore," they said adding investigation is on. PTI RRT RRT ROH