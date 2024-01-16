Gold bars worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Bangladesh border, 1 arrested

Barasat (WB), Jan 16 (PTI) Gold bars worth Rs 33 lakh were seized at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, officials said.

Personnel of the BSF's 112 batallion spotted a man on a cycle behaving suspiciously at the Hakimpore check-post in Bongaon, they said.

On searching him, two gold bars weighing 511 gram were found covered with black tape, they added.

The man, identified as Safiqul, was involved in the smuggling of gold bars from Bangladesh to India, officials said.

The seized gold bars and the accused were handed to customs, they said. PTI CORR SOM