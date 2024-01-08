Gold biscuits worth over Rs 2 crore being smuggled from Myanmar seized; 2 held

Varanasi (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two smugglers here after recovering gold biscuits worth over Rs 2 crore from them, officials said on Monday.

The accused had allegedly illegally sourced the gold biscuits from Myanmar, they added.

Directorate officials said they received information about a consignment of gold being smuggled from Myanmar and being taken to Delhi by the Brahmaputra Express on Sunday.

Based on the tip-off, the officials of Varanasi DRI unit boarded the train near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station and looked for the suspects.

Upon searching, 20 gold biscuits wrapped in brown tape were recovered from Arvind (51), a resident of Maharashtra and Amit (24), a resident of Tamil Nadu, who were travelling in the H-1 bogie of the train.

The price of the gold biscuits is said to be over Rs 2.07 crore, according to the officials.

A case has been registered against the accused and the duo has been sent to jail, they added. PTI COR NAV RPA RPA