Gold biscuits worth Rs 19 crore, Rs 2.87 crore cash seized in Tripura joint operation

Agartala, Jan 7 (PTI) Security agencies recovered gold biscuits worth Rs 19 crore and unaccounted cash from smugglers during a joint operation in Tripura, officials said on Wednesday.

The opration was carried out by Assam Rifles in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Shantipara and Dhaleshwar areas here.

According to the officials, gold biscuits weighing around 14 kg, valued at nearly Rs 19 crore, were seized during the operation.

In addition, unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.87 crore was recovered.

In a statement, Assam Rifles said the recovery "underscores the effective coordination and swift action" of the agencies in cracking down on organised smuggling.

"Such networks have been under close surveillance as part of sustained intelligence-led operations," it added.

The seized gold and cash have been handed over to the DRI for further investigation and for initiating legal proceedings under the relevant laws, officials added. PTI JOY MNB