Gold, cash stolen from locked house in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 3 (PTI) At least 14 sovereigns of gold jewels and cash of Rs 40,000 were stolen from a house here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they received a complaint from Vimal of Rangampalayam that he and his wife took their daughter to a hospital on Monday and remained there till Tuesday evening.

When they returned home, they found the front door lock was broken. Fourteen sovereigns of gold jewels and cash of Rs 40,000 kept in safe was missing.

The police registered a case of theft and are probing the matter. PTI CORR SA