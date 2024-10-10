Gold chains, iPhones worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Over 3,000 units of E-cigarettes, two gold chains and four Apple iPhones worth Rs 1.02 crore were seized and an air passenger has been arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific input that the goods were being smuggled into India from Malaysia, the sleuths intercepted the passengers on arrival from Kuala Lumpur on October 8 at the international terminal here, a press release from the Customs department said.

Initial examination of the baggage carried by a passenger led to the retrieval of two units of gold chains, 3,220 e-cigarettes, four iPhones.

The goods were recovered under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been arrested and an investigation was on.