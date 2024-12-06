Gold concealed in rectum of 3 Uzbek nationals seized at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Customs officials at the Delhi airport seized more than 400 grams of gold concealed by three Uzbekistani men in their rectums, officials said on Friday.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from Almaty in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Customs Department said.

Due to their "unusual behaviour", they were taken for a personal search. During questioning, they accepted to have concealed eight irregular-shaped gold metal pieces in solid form in their rectum cavity, it said in a post on X.

On the basis of intelligence, three male passengers holding Uzbekistan passport travelling from Alamaty to Delhi by flight number 6E1802 dtd 05.12.2024 were intercepted by Customs@IGI Airport at the exit of green channel and during x-ray of baggage, no suspicious images were… pic.twitter.com/o4wZX8Mgm0 — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) December 5, 2024

They voluntarily ejected the gold, which was was found to be collectively weighing 439 grams, it added.