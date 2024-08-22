Gold deposits found in different districts of Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) Presence of gold reserves have been found in different districts of Odisha, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Jena said that during a ‘general exploration’ (G2) for copper ore in Adash-Rampalli area of Deogarh district, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) also found the presence of gold.

Jena said, "The geological survey has confirmed the presence of gold deposits, and the state government is taking steps to auction the block." He explained that preliminary surveys conducted between 1981-83 and 1989-96 in the Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district had been followed by a joint resurvey by the GSI and the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DoMG) since 2021-22. However, since the quality and quantity of gold deposits in the Gopur-Gajipur area have not yet been estimated, there are currently no proposals for further exploration of this mineral block.

Additionally, Jena mentioned that the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is surveying gold deposits in Mankadachuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda areas in Keonjhar district.

The GSI and DoMG are also conducting preliminary surveys to locate gold mines in Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila, Idelkucha, Maredihi, and Sulaipat (Dhushura hill) in Mayurbhanj district, he added.

Jena noted that there is information about the presence of small amounts of gold in districts such as Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh. However, detailed surveys have not yet been conducted in these areas, he said.