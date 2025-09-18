Gold deposits of 1,996 kg discovered in 2 districts of Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) Gold reserves of around 1,996 kg have been discovered in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha, state minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told the assembly on Thursday.

Gold deposits of nearly 1,685 kg were detected in Adash area of Deogarh and 311.07 kg in Gopur of Keonjhar, the steel and mines minister said in a written reply to a question from BJD MLA Ashwini Patra.

The Geological Survey of India conducted the survey in Adash area, while the GSI in collaboration with the state’s directorate of mines and geology surveyed the Gopur region, he said.

The Odisha government will take necessary steps for extraction of the gold deposits if it is economically and geologically viable, Jena added. PTI BBM RBT