Gold, diamond ornaments stolen from Jnanpith laureate writer's house in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from the house of legendary writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair in this district, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the writer's wife on Friday.

It is suspected that the crime took place between September 22 and 30, police said quoting the complaint.

A police officer said around 26 sovereigns of gold and diamond ornaments were found stolen.

"Good chains, bangles, earrings and diamond studded earrings and lockets were stolen," he said.

The family initially thought that the ornaments were kept in the bank locker and lodged the complaint later after finding that they were missing.

Besides the 91-year-old writer and his wife, some of their close relatives were also staying in the house.

Investigation is on, police added. PTI LGK ROH