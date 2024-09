Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Gold, diamonds and other contraband were seized at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here over the last two days, a customs official said on Saturday.

In separate cases, gold bars weighing 2.28 kg and valued at approximately Rs 1.58 crore, and diamonds valued at Rs 1.54 crore were seized, he said.

Three passengers were arrested and further probe was on. PTI ZA KRK