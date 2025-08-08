Gold dust, hydroponic weed seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Gold dust worth Rs 2.78 crore and hydroponic weed valued at Rs 94 lakh were seized at the Mumbai airport and two persons were arrested in separate cases, the Customs said on Friday.

Based on specific information, the Airport Commissionerate of the Customs on Thursday apprehended an airline staff with 3.02 kg of gold dust concealed in a specially designed belt, said an official.

In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok was intercepted and 947 grams of hydroponic weed or marijuana in vacuum sealed packets was seized from his trolley bag.

Further probe was underway, the official said. PTI DC KRK