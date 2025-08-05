Gold dust, hydroponic weed worth Rs 6.4 cr seized at Mumbai airport; two held

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs arrested two persons, one of them an airport staffer, with gold dust and hydroponic weed worth Rs 6.41 crore in separate seizures at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs on Sunday intercepted two persons on suspicion, and found that one of them, a transit passenger, had allegedly handed over 1,510 gm of gold dust in wax, worth Rs 1.39 crore, to an airport staffer, an official said.

The airport staffer admitted that he had collected four packs of 24 KT gold dust from a passenger, he said.

In another seizure, a passenger who landed from Bangkok on Monday was apprehended with hydroponic weed worth Rs 5 crore, the official said.

He said that the contraband was concealed in vacuum-sealed plastic packets kept inside the passenger's trolley bag.

The traveller was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI DC ARU