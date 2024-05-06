Gold, electronic goods of Rs 8.37 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 10 persons held

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) The Customs department has seized 12.47 kg of gold and electronic items valued at Rs 8.37 crore during a four-day operation at the international airport in Mumbai and arrested 10 persons, an official said on Monday.

The operation was carried out from April 29 to May 2 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here.

Gold was found concealed by various passengers as dust in wax form, gold layered clothes, crude jewellery and bars, in a water bottle, on their bodies and in the rectum.

Five passengers were arrested in this connection, the official said in a release.

An Indian national, working as the airport contractual staff, was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and handed over to the Customs sleuths.

During his search, gold dust in wax form (eight pieces) weighing 2.58 kg was found concealed in his water bottle. The person was arrested, the release said.

In another case, four Indian nationals travelling from Dubai were intercepted and found carrying 3.335 kg of gold concealed in undergarments, clothes worn by them and in the rectum.

The four were subsequently arrested, the release said.

Six gold bars weighing 1.5 kg were also recovered from pipes below the seat of an aircraft, it said.

The Customs personnel also intercepted 15 other Indian nationals, including 10 travelling from Dubai, two from Muscat and one each from Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Jeddah.

They were found carrying 5.32 kg of gold concealed in undergarments, their jeans pockets, in the basket of the airport baggage trolley, on their bodies and in the rectum, the release said.

Another Indian national travelling from Dubai was also intercepted and found smuggling high-value goods. Nine iphones and other electronic items valued at Rs 14.21 lakh and hidden inside handbags and checked-in luggage were recovered from the passenger, it added. PTI ZA GK