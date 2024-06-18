Gold futures rise Rs 32 to Rs 71,482 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed a rise of Rs 32 to Rs 71,482 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 32, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 71,482 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,736 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.23 per cent to USD 2,334.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR