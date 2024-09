Ambala, Sep 11 (PTI) A team of the Railway Protection Force on Wednesday seized 8.88 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.50 crore from four passengers of the Amritsar-Howrah Mail Express train, said officials here.

The RPF team found the jewellery from the luggage of the passengers who initially objected to their bags being checked, they said.

The railway police registered a case in this regard and informed the Income Tax authorities. PTI COR CHS RHL