Gold nanoparticles can help arrest ageing: Experts

New Delhi: Gold nanoparticles, also called 'gold bhasma,' used in medicines and beauty products may not only protect the skin from external infestations but can also help arrest the effects of ageing, experts said on Friday.

Advertisment

Dr R P Parasher, National President of Integrated Medical Association (Ayush), said that 'gold bhasma' or gold in the "ash form" is easily absorbed by the skin.

The gold bhasma is an integral part of various ayurvedic preparations which act as a rejuvenator and potentially feed various systems of the human body, he said.

The benefits of gold have been recognised for thousands of years in the ancient science of ayurveda, for its rejuvenating, immuno-modulating, beautifying and healing properties and it is known as the key to vigour, vitality and youthfulness, Dr Parasher said.

Advertisment

"It is known to slow down collagen depletion and stimulate cell regeneration. gold bhasma is an extremely powerful age-defying agent as it improves metabolism, tones up muscles, strengthens underlying tissue, bones, nerves, etc," he said.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Director of Aimil-Ayouthveda, said products containing gold nanoparticles are being increasingly adopted by the younger generation in the country.

In collaboration with Indian researchers, AIMIL has prepared sparkling gold face wash by mixing 24-carat gold nanoparticles with Kashmiri saffron, which fortifies its effects. Along with gold and Kashmiri saffron, rose, lotus, and marigold distillates are also mixed in it, he said.

Advertisment

Ingredients, like rose, hydrate and remove redness, and lotus ensures the revival of skin cells, thus promoting a balanced complexion.

Dr Lalit Mohan Sah, Additional Director (Ayurveda), Municipal Corporation of Delhi said gold bhasma has been used as a therapeutic agent in Ayurveda for thousands of years for several clinical conditions, such as microbial infections, respiratory problems, gastrointestinal diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes mellitus, and nervous disorders.

Nanoparticles of gold can be absorbed through skin, intestine and sublingual routes directly into the bloodstream, he said.

European researchers have also claimed that beauty products with gold nanoparticles benefit the epidermal, the superficial layer of the skin, and fibroblast cells which produce connective tissue proteins such as vimentin and collagens of the skin.