Gold ornaments kept in lockers of bank in Jhunjhunupur tampered; case filed

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) A case has been registered in Jhunjhunu after it was found that gold ornaments kept in lockers against gold loans at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch were allegedly tampered with and replaced by fake jewellery in the district.

Jhunjhunu SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said on Monday that the case was filed by PNB's senior branch manager Mukesh Sihag who took charge of the Nawalgarh branch on January 30.

According to the FIR, packets containing gold ornaments belonging to customers who took gold loans were stored in lockers in the bank's strong room. Of these, genuine gold ornaments in 73 packets were allegedly replaced with fake jewellery while ornaments in three other packets were found to be underweight.

The SP said the case has been registered against the then senior branch manager Amit Kumar, another employee Santosh Kumar Saini and deputy manager Anantprakash Chaudhary.

He said the responsibility of the locker was with Amit Kumar and Anantprakash Chaudhary.

On January 28, the charge of the locker was handed over to deputy manager Seema Mahla. On the same day, a customer came to retrieve gold from the locker. The irregularity came to light when the locker was opened. The jewellery did not belong to the customer and was found to be fake.

After the matter came to light, a detailed inquiry was conducted and a case was registered.