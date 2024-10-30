Gold ornaments left on train safely returned to passenger by SWR

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) A team of officials from the South Western Railway successfully recovered and returned a bag containing gold ornaments valued at approximately Rs 5.4 lakh, which was left behind on a Yesvantpur bound train, to a passenger.

Upon receiving information from the Tumakuru outpost regarding a misplaced bag, the railway team promptly sprang into action. The bag was located in the rear general coach of the train at Yesvantpur station, officials said.

The recovered bag contained a mangal sutra weighing 40 grams and valued at approximately Rs. 2,80,000, a necklace weighing 20 grams and valued at Rs. 1,40,000, a pair of earrings weighing 10 grams and valued at Rs. 50,000, and a neck chain weighing 10 grams and valued at Rs 70,000.

"After a thorough verification and documentation process, including photographing the recovered items, the valuables were handed over to the passenger following all legal formalities," a senior official said. PTI AMP ROH