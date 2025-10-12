Gold seized in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports

Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday recovered 630 grams of gold abandoned in the aircraft toilet at Kochi airport here, officials said.

Following a tip-off, DRI conducted a search on an IndiGo flight that arrived from Ras Al-Khaimah around 4.30 am.

A consignment containing 630 grams of gold was found left behind in the aircraft’s toilet.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify the person who abandoned the gold.

Meanwhile, Customs officials arrested a passenger from Tamil Nadu for attempting to smuggle gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The passenger, Senthilkumar Rajendran, attempted to smuggle 360 grams of gold concealed in hidden pockets stitched into his jeans.

Customs officials said that Rajendran was returning from Kuala Lumpur.

The seized gold is worth around Rs 40 lakh, and further investigations are ongoing, Customs officials said.