Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao remanded to 3 days in DRI custody

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) A special court for economic offences on Friday granted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence three days’ custody of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai.

The DRI sought her custodial interrogation to investigate the source of the smuggled gold and its intended recipients, suggesting a possible link to "anti-national activities". The court agreed to the request, allowing further inquiry into the case.

During the hearing, the DRI submitted a statement obtained from the actress to support its request for her custody.

Investigators revealed that Rao, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the nature of these frequent visits.

Following her arrest, she reportedly claimed to be working as a freelancer in Dubai’s real estate sector.

While Rao applied for bail on Thursday, the court deferred its decision to prioritise the DRI’s custody request.

According to DRI officials, gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from the 34-year-old actress at Kempegowda International Airport. Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, according to a senior police official.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

The 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times, officials claimed.

Investigators had been monitoring Rao’s movements for some time due to her frequent international travel.

Officials are also investigating whether she had similarly smuggled gold in the past.

She allegedly often used VIP channels at Bengaluru airport, where a protocol official would receive her, allowing her to clear security checks with ease.