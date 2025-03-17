Gold smuggling case: Bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao adjourned till Mar 19

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) The bail petition of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, has been adjourned until March 19.

The case was heard on Monday in the CCH 64th Court, which has directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to file its objections before the next hearing. Further proceedings will continue after the submission of objections.

This follows the Special Court for Economic Offences rejecting Rao’s previous bail plea last week, citing the seriousness of the charges against her.

In a related development, the Karnataka High Court has extended its interim order preventing the DRI from arresting Rao's husband, Jatin Vijayakumar Hukkeri, in connection with the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, the second accused in the case, hotelier Tarun Raju, has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days as investigations continue.

Authorities allege that Raju played a crucial role in facilitating the smuggling operation by managing the logistics of gold transportation and distribution within India.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail.

She was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession.

Following her arrest, a raid at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. Investigators suspect that she was part of a larger smuggling network.

Both Rao and Raju have been charged under the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act. PTI CORR AMP SSK KH