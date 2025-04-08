Gold smuggling: Karnataka HC directs Centre to curb defamatory media coverage

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the union government to ensure that media outlets refrain from airing or publishing defamatory or unverified reports against Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and her stepfather, senior IPS officer K Ramchandra Rao.The directive came in response to complaints that certain media organisations continued to broadcast content tarnishing their reputation despite a prior court-imposed restriction.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the reminder after the counsel for Ramchandra Rao informed the bench that some outlets were still airing objectionable material in violation of the court’s March 18 order.

That earlier ruling had directed the Centre to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of false or defamatory coverage involving the father-daughter duo.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Shanthi Bhushan submitted that relevant instructions had already been communicated on to media houses.

However, taking serious note of the ongoing violations, the court stressed that the Centre must ensure the order is followed strictly.

“If what the learned counsel would submit is correct, the Union of India shall ensure strict implementation of the direction as directed earlier,” Justice Nagaprasanna said, before adjourning the case to the first week of June.

The matter is linked to the arrest of Ranya Rao in March 2025 for her alleged involvement in a massive gold smuggling racket. Officials at Kempegowda International Airport reportedly recovered gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession.

Subsequent searches of her home unearthed additional gold ornaments worth Rs 2.06 crore, along with Rs 2.67 crore in cash. She is currently in judicial custody.

Following her arrest, her mother H P Rohini filed a suit before a Bengaluru civil court, which on March 12 granted an ex-parte order barring media houses from reporting any statements that could tarnish Ranya’s image until June 2.

A similar protective order was later passed by the High Court in a plea submitted by her father.

Despite these orders, the family alleges that television channels and other media platforms have continued to run programmes that portray the accused in a negative light, often relying on speculation and hearsay rather than verified facts.

Their plea argued that the press coverage has gone beyond reporting on the investigation and has instead turned into a character assassination campaign.

In earlier hearings, the court had observed that it may consider issuing comprehensive guidelines for the media and central investigative agencies when handling sensitive criminal cases—especially those involving female accused.

Justice Nagaprasanna noted that while such measures are not being introduced immediately, the court could revisit the matter in the future, depending on how the situation evolves.

For now, the case is expected to be taken up again in the first week of June, with the High Court closely monitoring the implementation of its prior directives. PTI GMS GMS ROH