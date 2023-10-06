Gold smuggling racket busted in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

Shillong, Oct 6 (PTI) A gold smuggling racket was busted in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district with the police arresting a couple from whom 800 gram of bullion was seized, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for their success in busting the racket.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police busted the inter-state racket and arrested the accused after seven gold biscuits were seized from them, a senior official said.

"The @RibhoiPolice does it again, second successful operation in two days! Kudos to @lrbishnoiips (LR Bishnoi) and his team for perfect coordination and prompt action in intercepting an illicit gold consignment smuggled through Meghalaya," the chief minister posted on X.

Advertisment

"Their operation led to the arrest of the main culprit and co-accused and confiscation of 7 gold bullions weighing 826.31 grams. Our commitment to combat all forms of unlawful activities within our state remains steadfast and existing challenges can't deter us," he added.

Three persons were also arrested in the district with heroin worth Rs 9 crore on Thursday night, police said.

Sangma said the relentless fight against drug scourge will continue unabated. PTI JOP SOM