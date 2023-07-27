Gold supplier stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A gold supplier was stabbed to death allegedly by four people, including his employees, in Karol Bagh area here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

At around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, police got information regarding the incident that took place in Beadonpura, they said.

Police reached the spot and found one Pratap Jadhav, a resident of WEA Karol Bagh and a native of Maharashtra, lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries in a room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased supplied gold to jewellers. A total of Rs 39.50 lakh cash was seized from the room, the DCP said.

Advertisment

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police checked the CCTV footage near the spot in which four suspects were seen. Of them, two were identified as Ganesh and Sudeep, employees of the deceased, police said.

Sudeep, a resident of Karnataka, has been nabbed and teams are working to apprehend the other suspects, they added. PTI NIT RHL