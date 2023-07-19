Gold taken away from jewellery store owner by 'GST inspectors' recovered

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Days after a 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller of 10 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs 6 crore, police have recovered two kilogrammes of gold following raids in Punjab's Ludhiana, officials said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier arrested Ludhiana resident Sushil Kumar and recovered eight kilogrammes of gold worth around Rs 4.8 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said raids were conducted in Ludhiana, leading to the recovery of the rest of the gold.

Two people allegedly posed as GST inspectors and took away a consignment of gold being taken from Delhi to the store of Ravinder Kumar in Ludhiana.

Ravinder Kumar had on July 10 sent his driver Balraj and employee Rajan Bawa with the requisite GST bills to take the delivery of a consignment from Karol Bagh here. They took the delivery around 9.00 pm and left for Ludhiana in their car.

Around 9.30 pm, when they reached near Haryana Matri Bhawan, their vehicle was stopped by another car. Two unidentified people got down from the car and introduced themselves as "inspectors" Satbir Singh and Ravi Kumar from the "central GST department".

The two "inspectors" seized the gold and told driver Balraj to meet them at their office.

During investigation, the police arrested Sushil Kumar from Punjab. The police had recovered eight gold plates worth around Rs 4.8 crore from his home. PTI NIT SZM