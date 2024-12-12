Gold worth over Rs 17 lakh concealed in toffee wrappers seized at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Customs officials have seized more than Rs 17 lakh worth of gold, which was concealed inside toffee wrappers, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

A 22-year-old Indian male passenger from Rajasthan, travelling from Doha to Delhi, on Wednesday tried to outsmart the customs officials by hiding 240 grams (approximate) of gold chains inside toffee wrappers, it said.

"Sharp-eyed officers spotted suspicious images during baggage X-rays, leading to the sweet discovery! Life may be like a box of chocolates, but customs always takes the last pick!" the customs department said in a post on X.

The gold seized is valued at Rs 17.47 lakh. PTI AKV AKV VN VN